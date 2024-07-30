Kennedy Capital Management LLC Invests $3.47 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $502.60. 1,035,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,100. The firm has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $506.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,128 shares of company stock valued at $22,839,005 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

