Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of IES worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of IES by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 59,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IES in the first quarter worth $2,423,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IES during the first quarter valued at $1,825,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $2,387,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares in the company, valued at $12,466,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,406,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,758,337. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $2,387,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,466,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,416. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IESC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.28. 113,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,133. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $184.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

