Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,441 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after buying an additional 790,826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 389,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 269,080 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 212,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 88,333 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

SKWD stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 252,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,936. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $40.38.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $120,611.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

