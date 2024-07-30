Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,943 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Option Care Health worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 24,625.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 48.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPCH. JMP Securities began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

NASDAQ OPCH traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,436. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

