Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,718 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance

BDTX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 208,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,226. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

