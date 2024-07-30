Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,451 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.34. The stock had a trading volume of 137,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,022. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $280.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.81.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

