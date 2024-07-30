Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 38.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of ACA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.73. The stock had a trading volume of 139,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.74. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.98 and a twelve month high of $93.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

