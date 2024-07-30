Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Target Price to $315.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $326.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $283.30.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA stock opened at $215.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.92. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $289.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.38% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 38.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 533.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.