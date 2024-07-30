Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target to $14.50

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HomeStreet

HomeStreet Stock Down 0.9 %

HomeStreet stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $261.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 127,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 167,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 69,384 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.