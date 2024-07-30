Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Price Target to $40.00

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 714.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

