Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Price Target to $11.25

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.50 to $11.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential downside of 9.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NFBK opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $553.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Annette Catino purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Annette Catino acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 39,351 shares of company stock worth $307,229. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 21,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 518.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

