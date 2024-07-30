KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Up 7.8% in July

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,900 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 725,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,909.5 days.

KBC Group stock opened at $76.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.70. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $53.07 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company provides demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

