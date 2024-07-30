Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kardex Price Performance
Kardex stock remained flat at $242.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. Kardex has a 1 year low of $182.02 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.63 and a 200-day moving average of $261.49.
Kardex Company Profile
