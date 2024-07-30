Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kardex Price Performance

Kardex stock remained flat at $242.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. Kardex has a 1 year low of $182.02 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.63 and a 200-day moving average of $261.49.

Kardex Company Profile

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated material handling systems and automated high bay warehouses.

