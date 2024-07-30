Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Update

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kakaku.com Price Performance
OTCMKTS KKKUF remained flat at $12.88 during trading on Monday. Kakaku.com has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $15.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05.
About Kakaku.com
