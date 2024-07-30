Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Update

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kakaku.com Price Performance

OTCMKTS KKKUF remained flat at $12.88 during trading on Monday. Kakaku.com has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $15.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates Kakaku.com, that provides prices, specifications, and user reviews, on various products and services, such as computers, home appliances, smartphones, interiors, fashion, internet providers, and insurances; and Tabelog.com, a restaurant discovery and reservation site.

