K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

KBL stock opened at C$36.59 on Tuesday. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$30.03 and a 52 week high of C$37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$382.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$80.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.77 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.27%. Analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9474586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBL. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Report on K-Bro Linen

Insider Activity at K-Bro Linen

In related news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.