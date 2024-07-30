Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Up 7.3% in July

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 295.0 days.
Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance
Shares of JFHHF remained flat at $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jupiter Fund Management
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Aerospace Stock Fires Up a Solid EPS Beat and Raises Guidance
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Pharma Stock Cuts Earnings Outlook: Still a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.