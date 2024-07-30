Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Up 7.3% in July

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 295.0 days.

Shares of JFHHF remained flat at $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

