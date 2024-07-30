Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Moderate Buy”

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.
