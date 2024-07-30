Johnson Controls International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,269 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical volume of 5,959 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.35. 1,246,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,779. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

