John Joseph Johnston Sells 3,000 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $14,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxCyte alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00.

MaxCyte Price Performance

Shares of MXCT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 232,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,776. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $489.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 83.00%. Analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 47,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MaxCyte by 350.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MaxCyte by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MXCT

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.