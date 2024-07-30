John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.715-1.750 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,843. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $88.03 and a twelve month high of $123.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.