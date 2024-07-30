JMP Securities Boosts Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $22.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. 245,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,829. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $21.61.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $83,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,689,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,004,000 after buying an additional 35,554 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,525,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,602,000 after purchasing an additional 111,101 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,008 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 691,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 607,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

