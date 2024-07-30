Jito Trading Up 24.8% This Week (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Jito has a market capitalization of $357.09 million and $76.88 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jito has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jito token can now be bought for approximately $3.11 or 0.00004709 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jito Profile

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 123,998,742.2 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.2377497 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $113,270,651.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

