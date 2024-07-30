Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,065,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after acquiring an additional 186,259 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JOF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.81. 25,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,834. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

