Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Fiserv worth $58,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

NYSE FI traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.12. 1,660,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,713. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

