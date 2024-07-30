Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 539,788 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,068,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,788 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.45% of Zoetis worth $350,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock remained flat at $181.83 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,513. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.89.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

