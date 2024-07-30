Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 177,749 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177,749 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.47% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $44,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

JEF traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,094. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

