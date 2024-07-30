Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 10,230 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,692,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.11% of Cimpress worth $238,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,156,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cimpress by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $327,964.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,924 shares of company stock worth $1,584,807. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,619. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.30.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.65 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

