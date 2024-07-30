Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,351 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.43% of Comfort Systems USA worth $49,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX traded down $8.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.69. 484,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,005. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $352.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.36.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.