Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 180.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,467 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $307,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.27.

Shares of AJG traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.00. 803,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.13 and a fifty-two week high of $286.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

