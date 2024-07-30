Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,048,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,610,814 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ardelyx worth $160,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARDX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,463 shares in the company, valued at $7,524,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 39,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $333,574.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,078.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $44,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,524,964.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,119 shares of company stock worth $3,917,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Price Performance

ARDX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,456. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.83. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDX. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

