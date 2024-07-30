Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.22% of Align Technology worth $54,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 5,179.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,576,000 after buying an additional 112,499 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 143,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,262,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $7.20 on Tuesday, reaching $231.16. 1,253,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,815. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $384.90.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.78.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

