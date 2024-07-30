Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,346,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,307,584 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $405,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,056,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after buying an additional 368,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

CMCSA traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. 25,104,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,572,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $160.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.01.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

