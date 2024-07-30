Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $73.72 Million Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 334,677 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.60% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $73,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGND. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGND. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $505,136.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,090.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $505,136.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,090.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew E. Korenberg sold 3,440 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $290,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,882. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,754. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

