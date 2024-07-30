Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $52.67 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $52,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,612,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at $27,770,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,492,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,559,000 after purchasing an additional 521,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 24.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,695,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,898,000 after purchasing an additional 329,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,308,000 after purchasing an additional 219,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.89. 516,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,566. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

