Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $50.63 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,135,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,258 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.88% of Valvoline worth $50,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,165,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,499,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,970,000 after purchasing an additional 212,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,752. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $48.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VVV

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.