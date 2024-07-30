Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $245.19 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,002,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,830 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.80% of Vertiv worth $245,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 23.9% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,676,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,162,739 shares of company stock worth $119,773,814. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Vertiv Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $4.97 on Tuesday, reaching $73.03. 12,120,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,648,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.53% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

