Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,095,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.19% of Ryan Specialty worth $171,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $61.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $62.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYAN. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

View Our Latest Report on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.