Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.12% of SPX Technologies worth $63,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,173,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,067,000 after buying an additional 173,021 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 809,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,800,000 after buying an additional 106,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,597,000 after purchasing an additional 206,054 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SPXC stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,777. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.61 and a 1-year high of $164.91. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPXC

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.