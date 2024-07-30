Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,454 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $61,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 698,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after purchasing an additional 423,451 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Cardinal Health by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 257.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25,261 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $100.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,928. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

