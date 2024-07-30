Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,639,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,889 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.38% of United Community Banks worth $43,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $37,723,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $20,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,553,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,249,000 after buying an additional 556,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,552,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,560,000 after buying an additional 274,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 72,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCBI traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $31.07. 605,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,082. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.91. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.95 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 8.04%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Community Banks

About United Community Banks

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.