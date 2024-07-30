Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 156,938 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,320,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,938 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $47,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Leslie’s by 32,510.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $100,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Performance

LESL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.93. 3,098,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,977. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $541.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Leslie’s

Leslie’s Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.