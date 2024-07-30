Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 62,429 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,429 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in TPG were worth $34,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $5,588,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TPG by 22.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TPG by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,860,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after buying an additional 336,665 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of TPG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $190,342.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TPG stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 720,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,171.34%.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

