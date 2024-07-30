Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 106.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 624,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,492 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $49,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in TransUnion by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 117,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 607.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in TransUnion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $89.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,163. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.37%.

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

