Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 332,197 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $48,356.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 548,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,851. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $914.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

