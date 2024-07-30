Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,374 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $45,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after buying an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $516,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,454,000 after buying an additional 260,864 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,055,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,152,000 after purchasing an additional 196,748 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.44. 2,001,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.32 and its 200-day moving average is $149.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $181.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.