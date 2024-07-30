Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 98,996 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 298.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,996 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 92,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 92,150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2,033.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 69,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 66,194 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after buying an additional 65,708 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 77.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 36,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Friday, June 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

HY stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. On average, analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.