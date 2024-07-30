Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 390,301 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 306.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,301 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $37,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,873,000 after acquiring an additional 87,482 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 635,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after buying an additional 37,069 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,116,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,799. The firm has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

