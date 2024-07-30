Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 604,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,041 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $38,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terex by 202.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.68. 1,520,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,627. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $68.08.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Terex

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TEX

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.