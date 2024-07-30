Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,018,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,266 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Coupang worth $35,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,850,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its position in Coupang by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 505,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,509 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Coupang by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,533,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $2,486,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 120,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,708,984.67. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,126,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,287,206.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,538 shares of company stock worth $15,662,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,506,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,949,956. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,998.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

