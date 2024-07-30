Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $27,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other news, Director Louis E. Caldera 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis E. Caldera 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.44. 324,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,700. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $109.23 and a 1-year high of $205.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.46 and a 200-day moving average of $166.64.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

